OU women's gymnastics: Sooners top No. 6 Denver, 198.450-197.000

No. 1 Oklahoma was in top form once again on Saturday, beating No. 6 Denver (11-4-1, 0-3 Big 12), 198.450-197.000, at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) forged an advantage early on vault thanks to a 10.0 from sophomore Olivia Trautman and a 9.975 from senior Maggie Nichols. Oklahoma led 49.700-49.100 after the first rotation.
OU continued to forge ahead on bars, as a 9.95 from Nichols and 9.9s from senior Jade Degouveia and freshman Ragan Smith pushed the top-ranked squad's edge to 99.200-98.425.
On beam, Oklahoma remained in control, with a 9.975 from Nichols and a 9.95 from junior Anastasia Webb helping the Sooners to an 148.875-147.700 lead entering the final rotation.
Oklahoma finished the day with a strong outing on floor, sealing the victory with 9.925s from Degouveia, Nichols, and Webb.
Competing in the all-around for the first time since the Sooners' home opener on Jan. 20, Nichols took home the crown with a score of 39.825.
OU's next meet will be against No. 7 Michigan at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
