OU women's gymnastics: Sooners stay at No. 1 in first National Qualifying Score rankings

Following its win over Stanford in the Perfect 10 Challenge on Friday, No. 1 Oklahoma was once again ranked as the top team in the nation thanks to a program record 197.930 National Qualifying Score.
The first NQS rankings of the season are out and the Sooners are still No. 1 with an NQS of 197.930 - the highest opening NQS score in program history!➡️ https://t.co/dMko6siA1V pic.twitter.com/s5UStiX5Or— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 24, 2020
National Qualifying Score is calculated by taking a team's top six scores from the season, three of which must be road scores, then dropping the top score and averaging the remaining five.
Week eight is the first period this season in which rankings have been determined by National Qualifying Score, which is used to determine the seeding for the NCAA regionals on April 2-4.
In addition to their National Qualifying Score, the Sooners remain as the top vault and bars team in the country and third-best floor team, while moving up a spot to second place in the beam rankings.
OU's next meet will be against No. 6 Denver at 11:15 a.m. CT on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center, and will be televised on ESPNU.
