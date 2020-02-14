OU women's gymnastics: Sooners roll past West Virginia, Texas Woman's University at home

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) delivered a dominant score of 198.400 on the way to a win over West Virginia (6-6, 0-2 Big 12) and Texas Woman's University (4-7) at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday night.
OU was nearly flawless in its first and only tri-meet of the season, while West Virginia and TWU struggled to keep up with the Sooners, finishing in second and third place with scores of 195.575 and 193.875, respectively.
The Sooners earned a program record score of 49.775 on vault in the first rotation thanks to senior Maggie Nichols third perfect 10.0 of the season, along with back to back 9.975's from sophomores Olivia Trautman and Allie Stern.
On bars, Oklahoma extended its first place score to 99.325 with another 10.0 from Nichols and 9.9's from freshmen Vanessa Deniz and Ragan Smith.
OU would own a mark of 148.900 after a solid outing on beam featuring a 9.95 from Smith and a 9.925 from Nichols.
The Sooners would finish the night with steady effort on floor headlined by a 9.925 from Deniz.
Webb won the all-around title outright for the third consecutive meet on the heels of a 39.650 personal score.
Nichols earned the 20th and 21st perfect 10.0's of her career in the contest, she's now tied with UCLA's Kyla Ross for the fourth most in NCAA history.
Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 25 Stanford at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
