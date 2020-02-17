You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners ranked No. 1 for seventh-straight week

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the match against West Virginia and Texas Woman's University on Feb. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) was ranked as the top team in the nation on Monday for the seventh-straight week.

The Sooners' extended stay at the top comes on the heels of a tri-meet victory over West Virginia and Texas Woman's University last Friday in which they posted a program record 49.775 on vault, and earned a team score of 198.400, the third best mark in program history and the highest in the NCAA this season.

In addition to the retention of its overall ranking, OU's event rankings also remained the same. The Sooners are the top vault and bars squad in the nation, and rank third on both beam and floor.

OU's next chance to further improve its resume will be against No. 25 Stanford in the Perfect 10 Challenge at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

