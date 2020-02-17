OU women's gymnastics: Sooners ranked No. 1 for seventh-straight week

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) was ranked as the top team in the nation on Monday for the seventh-straight week.
Program-record vault rotation ✅Two perfect scores ✅The top score in the nation ✅Another score of 198+ ✅Seven weeks 🔛🔝➡️ https://t.co/Ev0d9fCsEl pic.twitter.com/7YpbGZgYqv— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 17, 2020
The Sooners' extended stay at the top comes on the heels of a tri-meet victory over West Virginia and Texas Woman's University last Friday in which they posted a program record 49.775 on vault, and earned a team score of 198.400, the third best mark in program history and the highest in the NCAA this season.
In addition to the retention of its overall ranking, OU's event rankings also remained the same. The Sooners are the top vault and bars squad in the nation, and rank third on both beam and floor.
OU's next chance to further improve its resume will be against No. 25 Stanford in the Perfect 10 Challenge at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.