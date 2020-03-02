You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners ranked No. 1 for ninth straight week

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the match against No. 6 Denver on Feb. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Following its 198.450-197.000 win over No. 7 Denver on Saturday, No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) remained the nation's top ranked team for the ninth consecutive week.

This is the second week this season in which rankings have been determined by National Qualifying Score. National Qualifying Score is calculated by taking a team's top six scores from the season, three of which must be road scores, then dropping the top score and averaging the remaining five.

The Sooners' National Qualifying Score vaulted to 198.080 after their victory over the weekend. OU is the only team in the nation that owns a National Qualifying Score above 198.

Oklahoma remained the top vault and bars team in the nation, and is still the second-best beam group and third-best floor squad in the NCAA.

OU's next meet will be against No. 5 Michigan at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

