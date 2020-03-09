OU women's gymnastics: Sooners rank No. 1 for 10th-straight week

Following its 198.100-197.425 win over No. 5 Michigan on Friday night, No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) remains the nation's top ranked team for the 10th consecutive week in 2020.
This is the third week this season in which rankings have been determined by National Qualifying Score, which is calculated by taking a team's top six scores from the season, three of which must be road scores, then dropping the top score and averaging the remaining five.
OU's National Qualifying Score stands at 198.080 after its victory on Friday. The Sooners are still the only team in the country with a National Qualifying Score above 198.
In the weekly event rankings, OU remained the top bars and vault squad and third best floor squad in the NCAA while dropping from second to third on beam.
Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 10 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14, in Minneapolis.
