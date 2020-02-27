OU women's gymnastics: Sooners hope to set themselves apart in marquee matchup with Denver

No. 1 Oklahoma (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) will take on No. 6 Denver (11-3-1, 0-2 Big 12) at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday in what will arguably be the Sooners' biggest meet of the regular season.
In its last meet, OU earned a victory over Stanford in the annual Perfect 10 Challenge in Oklahoma City, winning 197.650-196.000 despite the absence of senior Maggie Nichols who was hampered by an ankle injury sustained in practice.
Now Nichols is expected to return to the lineup this week. Her return comes just at the right time as Oklahoma faces its toughest challenge within the Big 12 conference.
The last time the Sooners faced the Denver Pioneers was in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 25. OU won that meeting handily with a mark of 197.525, while Denver tied SEC foe Alabama for second place with a 196.575 in the contest.
While Nichols acknowledged that OU's previous win over its talented opponent is a confidence booster for the squad, she said the Sooners should approach Saturday's contest the same as any other.
"I think that we're still getting better, and that we can really set ourselves apart this weekend," Nichols said. "Even though Denver is a great team, we need to take the meet seriously even though we have beat them before, and just do what we do, and do even better than we've done."
OU's ability to reach Nichols aspirations will likely hang on the continued excellence of the nation's top-ranked vault and bars squads, which have set the tone early for the Sooners in every meet this season.
"We train so hard in the gym on vault, and especially having those (Yurchenko) one and a half's, not a lot of teams have that, so I think that really sets us apart," Nichols said, "And when we have that energy on vault, we just go right to bars and have that same energy, so we just need to continue that energy through all four of the events."
While Denver ranks in the top 10 on vault, bars and beam, the Pioneers weakness is on floor (16th), an area where the Sooners rank fourth in the NCAA.
Senior Jade Degouveia said the team has been putting in considerable effort on that event this week in practice, particularly focusing on the dance aspect of the discipline in hopes of pushing their adversary on Saturday.
"We have the tumbling, we have the skills," Degouveia said. "It's more so going out there and setting our lineup apart from everyone else's with our dance, because I feel like, more often than not, Oklahoma is pretty well known for their choreography."
All told, the Sooners are hoping to put their best on display in front of a host of adoring supporters. Nichols was candid about her desire to see a big crowd on Saturday as the matchup of gymnastics powerhouses looms.
"I think since it's a top 10 matchup, I think a lot of people should come out and support us," Nichols said. "I mean, it's a definitely a big competition, so why not come support us?"
Saturday's meet is slated to begin at 11:15 a.m. CT in the Lloyd Noble Center and will be televised on ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.