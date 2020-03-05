OU women's gymnastics: Sooners focused on showdown with Michigan ahead of senior night

No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) will take on No. 5 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday in its last regular season home meet of 2020.
Last Saturday, the Sooners notched a marquee home win, beating No. 7 Denver, 198.450-197.000, and will now face possibly a greater test in the Wolverines.
Friday evening will be senior night for graduating gymnasts Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers, a group that has helped the Sooners to two NCAA titles, 110 wins and a 26-0 home record in their time in Norman.
The trio has spent the week reflecting on all that they've accomplished in their last four years, yet they say they're more focused on the incoming opposition.
"We're just going against a really good team," Degouveia said, "So I think more than anything, I'm just trying to go out there and treat it like every other meet and do exactly what I need to do and all the other stuff will be cool, but at the end of the day, it's still an important meet for the team."
Michigan will be one of the most complete foes that OU has been pitted against to date. The Wolverines rank inside the top ten in the nation on all four events and have continued to assert themselves as one of the NCAA's surprise title contenders after not being ranked in the top 25 at the start of the season.
"This is our biggest challenge of the year, there's no doubt about it," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "The goal would be to outscore them on every event, because it's just going to be by a small amount."
Regardless of the outcome, Kindler will speak about each senior after the meet's conclusion, putting a fitting end to their days at the Lloyd Noble Center.
It's a time which Nichols says will be special, while reiterating that she remains locked in on delivering a victory for the Sooners.
"Definitely after the meet, it's going to be exciting to have K.J. speak for each of us, and kind of go over our whole career, and everything like that," Nichols said. "I'm definitely excited for that, but I'm just really focused on the competition right now.
OU's 2020 class will look to go out with a bang similar to the one they produced in their meeting with Michigan last year, where Nichols garnered two perfect 10s in front of a crowd of 10,177.
Friday's meet is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus.
