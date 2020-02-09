OU women's gymnastics: Sooners flaunt depth in 197.900-195.225 road win over Texas Woman's University

No. 1 Oklahoma (11-0, 2-0 Big 12) flexed its might in a dominant 197.900-195.225 win over Texas Woman's University (4-5, 0-1 Big 12) at Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners got off to a fast start on bars thanks to a 9.975 from Senior Maggie Nichols and 9.9's from senior Jade Degouveia, junior Anastasia Webb and freshman Ragan Smith. Oklahoma held a 49.525-48.825 lead after the first rotation.
Nichols' day would be finished after her effort on the uneven bars due to scheduled rest, but OU was able to ride its depth to victory without its star performer.
Oklahoma extended its edge on vault thanks to a 9.975 from Degouveia and a career-high 9.95 from junior Evy Schoepfer, giving the Sooners a 98.975-97.375 advantage at the end of the second rotation.
OU's floor group rebounded from a season-low performance in its previous outing, via a 9.925 from Webb and 9.875's from Smith and junior Jordan Draper, as Oklahoma maintained a commanding 148.325-146.075 lead entering the final rotation.
The Sooners finished their strong outing with a 9.975 from Smith, a career-high 9.95 from junior Carly Woodard and a season-high 9.9 from sophomore Olivia Trautman on beam, resulting in a season-best 49.575 team score on the event.
Webb would claim the all-around crown for the second time in as many meets with a score of 39.475, while Smith narrowly finished in second with a 39.450, putting a fitting end to the afternoon.
OU will face TWU once again along with West Virginia (5-5, 0-1 Big 12) in its next meet at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Lloyd Noble Center.
