OU women's gymnastics: Sooners finish lengthy road trip with win over Alabama

No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0) finished its season opening road trip with a 198.250-197.400 win over No. 9 Alabama (0-2) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday night.
The Sooners looked strong from the start on the uneven bars, as sophomore Olivia Trautman (who was competing for the first time this season) and senior Jade Degouveia posted career-high scores of 9.9 and 9.925, respectively.
Freshman Ragan Smith tied a career high of 9.95, and senior Maggie Nichols' performance netted the same score, helping OU to a season-high mark of 49.575 on bars.
Oklahoma would dominate on vault in the second rotation behind Nichols' 18th career perfect 10.0, a career high 9.925 from junior Evy Schoepfer, and three consecutive 9.9's from sophomore Allie Stern, Degouveia, and junior Anastasia Webb.
The Sooners earned a score of 49.625 in the event, the third best mark on vault in school history, and held a total of 99.200 entering the third rotation.
A pair of 9.925's from Nichols and Webb and a career high 9.9 from sophomore Emma LaPinta propelled OU to a 49.550 on floor, pushing the team's total to 148.750 on the way to the last rotation.
Webb's season high of 9.95, Nichols' mark of 9.9, and freshman Jenna Dunn's career high 9.875 on the balance beam capped an outstanding team victory for the Sooners in which they posted the highest score in the nation this season.
Nichols was the catalyst for Oklahoma once again, winning her second consecutive all-around title via an NCAA leading personal score of 39.825.
After weathering three consecutive road meets to open the 2020 season, the Sooners will look to build on their winning ways in their home opener at the Lloyd Noble Center as they take on Arkansas on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1:15 p.m. CT.
