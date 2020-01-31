OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Iowa State in Big 12 opener despite uncharacteristic mistakes

No. 1 Oklahoma's (10-0, 1-0 Big 12) 197.600-195.000 win over No. 16 Iowa State (3-3, 0-1 Big 12) was not without its ups and downs, but the Sooners delivered a convincing victory nonetheless.
"Today just felt a little bit weird to me," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "I didn't think we were very disciplined in what we did..."
For the most part, OU was solid on vault to begin the contest, forging a strong advantage thanks to a 9.975 from Junior Anastasia Webb, and 9.925's from senior Maggie Nichols, junior Evy Schoepfer, and sophomore Allie Stern.
The Sooners performed well on bars too, as senior Jade Degouveia notched a 9.975, while Nichols netted a 9.95, and freshman Ragan Smith posted a 9.9.
Beam was a slightly different story, as the Sooners struggled to stick landings. While Smith and Webb earned 9.95's, other's didn't fair as well.
Perhaps the most surprising mistake on the evening came from Nichols, who fell off the balance beam for the first time since the NCAA championship preliminary in her freshman season.
"She made a technical error," Kindler said. "She's so cat-like in the air that even when she's not right over the beam, she usually pulls up just fine. In this case she didn't."
On floor, the issues with footing continued. Freshman Vanessa Deniz and Degouveia led OU with 9.850's, while Webb, a typically steady floor presence, took an unexpected tumble during her routine.
"We need to clean some things up," Kindler said. "I think we can be better than we were tonight overall."
Yet, even with their errors, the Sooners still brought home a win. It wasn't a flashy victory like the occasions where OU has posted scores of 198 and above this season, but there were still many performances to celebrate.
Deniz continued to improve in her second career meet, giving Oklahoma key contributions on both bars and floor.
Sophomore Olivia Trautman returned to beam for the first time this season, and posted a steady mark of 9.85.
Smith won the all-around for the first time in her career with a score of 39.425 thanks to her exemplary work on bars, beam, and floor.
Even in the midst of struggle, there were still moments of success.
Ultimately, Kindler believes that events like these are beneficial to her squad's continued growth and improvement.
"We know that in areas we failed, and that's good for our team because we don't lose that often," Kindler said "We just need to be better as a group."
The Sooners' next chance to revamp their efforts will be against Texas Woman's University at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Denton, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.