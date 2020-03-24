OU women's gymnastics: 5 Sooners combine for 14 Regular Season All-American Honors

Five OU gymnasts were named Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-Americans on Tuesday. They combined for 14 total honors as a group.
𝔸𝕝𝕝-𝔸𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟.Congrats to our 5️⃣ WCGA Regular Season All-Americans: @jadelindzey, @MagsGotSwag12, @raganesmith2000, @alliekstern & @AWebb_! They combined for a nation-best 1️⃣4️⃣ honors!➡️ https://t.co/yVVkcGRFiq pic.twitter.com/p9V716TPvV— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 24, 2020
Senior Maggie Nichols was selected to the All-American first team on Vault, Bars, Beam, Floor, and the All-Around, while fellow senior Jade Degouveia was named to the first team on Vault and Bars.
Junior Anastasia Webb joined the ranks of the first team on vault and in the all-around, while also making the second team on beam and floor.
Additionally, Sophomore Allie Stern was selected to the second team on vault, while freshman Ragan Smith made the first team on bars and the second team on beam.
The Sooners led all NCAA women's gymnastics teams in total All-American honors while boasting the most honorees on vault and bars out of any squad in 2020.
