OU women's gymnastics: Sooners beat No. 5 Michigan, 198.100-197.425, on senior night

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols celebrates her vault routine during the Sooners meet against West Virginia and Texas Woman’s University Feb. 14. Nichols scored a Perfect 10 on vault.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) topped No. 5 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big 10), 198.100-197.425, on senior night at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.

OU built a strong advantage from the start, dominating on vault thanks to senior Maggie Nichols' fourth perfect 10.0 on the event — fifth total — this season along with a a 9.95 from senior Jade Degouveia. The Sooners led 49.675-49.150 after the first rotation.

Oklahoma continued to push ahead on bars, as a 9.95 from Nichols and a 9.925 from Junior Anastasia Webb inflated the edge. OU held a 99.225-98.550 advantage after the second rotation.

The Sooners lead continued to grow in the third rotation, as a 9.95 from Nichols and a 9.875 from sophomore Olivia Trautman helped OU to a 148.625-148.000 lead entering the final round.

OU ended the night with a strong outing on floor, finishing the victory with 9.95s from Nichols and Webb. Nichols took home the all-around crown for the second straight meet with a score of 39.850, while Webb finished second with a 39.650.

Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 11 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14, in Minneapolis.

