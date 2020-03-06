OU women's gymnastics: Sooners beat No. 5 Michigan, 198.100-197.425, on senior night

No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) topped No. 5 Michigan (12-1, 9-0 Big 10), 198.100-197.425, on senior night at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.
OU built a strong advantage from the start, dominating on vault thanks to senior Maggie Nichols' fourth perfect 10.0 on the event — fifth total — this season along with a a 9.95 from senior Jade Degouveia. The Sooners led 49.675-49.150 after the first rotation.
Oklahoma continued to push ahead on bars, as a 9.95 from Nichols and a 9.925 from Junior Anastasia Webb inflated the edge. OU held a 99.225-98.550 advantage after the second rotation.
The Sooners lead continued to grow in the third rotation, as a 9.95 from Nichols and a 9.875 from sophomore Olivia Trautman helped OU to a 148.625-148.000 lead entering the final round.
OU ended the night with a strong outing on floor, finishing the victory with 9.95s from Nichols and Webb. Nichols took home the all-around crown for the second straight meet with a score of 39.850, while Webb finished second with a 39.650.
Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 11 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14, in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.