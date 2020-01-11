OU women's gymnastics: Sooners beat Arizona State for fourth consecutive time

No. 1 Oklahoma (4-0) continued to build on its hot start to the 2020 season in a 197.675-194.600 win over No. 21 Arizona State (2-2) in Tempe on Saturday night.
The Sooners began the night on the bars, where freshman Ragan Smith led the way with a 9.925, while senior Maggie Nichols netted a score of 9.9, giving OU a 49.400 mark at the end of the first rotation.
Oklahoma moved to the vault for the second rotation, where Nichols' near-perfect effort culminated in a 9.95. Sophomore Allie Stern pitched in a career-high 9.9, helping OU to a 98.750 total score on the way to the floor.
OU's dominance continued in the third rotation, as Smith and junior Anastasia Webb both posted 9.9's while Nichols anchored the Sooners with a 9.925 on the floor. Oklahoma owned a 148.125 total entering the final rotation.
Nichols capped off her performance with a 9.975 on the beam, while junior Carly Woodard pitched in a 9.925, and Webb added a 9.9.
The Sooners posted the best score in the nation for the second consecutive week behind Nichols' all-around title-winning total of 39.750 while beating Arizona State for the fourth consecutive time.
The Sooners will be on the road once again next week at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan 17 as they head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on ESPN 2.
