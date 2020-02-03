OU women's gymnastics: Ragan Smith named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for week five

Freshman gymnast Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for the fourth time in the first five weeks of her collegiate career.
After setting her career high on beam with a 9.95, @raganesmith2000 is once again the @Big12Conference Newcomer of the Week!➡️ https://t.co/S6Hz2284UJ pic.twitter.com/UGuvBnWvQz— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 3, 2020
Smith carried the No. 1 ranked Sooners to victory against No. 18 Iowa State last Friday night thanks to a career high 9.95 on beam and quality marks of 9.9 and 9.8 on bars and floor, respectively.
A Sooner has won the award in all five weeks this season, with Smith taking home the honors in weeks one, two, and three, while fellow freshman teammate Vanessa Deniz claimed the accolade in week four.
Smith will likely vie for recognition again at 2 p.m. Sunday against Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas.
