OU women's gymnastics: Ragan Smith named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for week five

  • Updated
Ragan Smith

Freshman Ragan Smith performs on the beam during the Sooners' meet against Arkansas Jan. 20.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Freshman gymnast Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for the fourth time in the first five weeks of her collegiate career.

Smith carried the No. 1 ranked Sooners to victory against No. 18 Iowa State last Friday night thanks to a career high 9.95 on beam and quality marks of 9.9 and 9.8 on bars and floor, respectively.

A Sooner has won the award in all five weeks this season, with Smith taking home the honors in weeks one, two, and three, while fellow freshman teammate Vanessa Deniz claimed the accolade in week four.

Smith will likely vie for recognition again at 2 p.m. Sunday against Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. 

