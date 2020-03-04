You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: New documentary named 'Athlete A' after Maggie Nichols set for April premiere

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the gymnastics meet against No. 6 Denver on Feb. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A new documentary titled "Athlete A" in reference to OU gymnast Maggie Nichols will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, per a report from gymnastics-now.com on Tuesday.

In 2015, Nichols became the first athlete to file a complaint to USA Gymnastics officials concerning the sexual abuses of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

The future Netflix release will examine the sexual abuse issues in the world of elite gymnastics by recounting the Indianapolis Star's investigation of USA Gym that resulted in the 2016 "Out of Balance" report.

That report led to the coming forth of over 500 women who accused Nassar of sexual abuse, and he is now facing up to 175 years in prison for his crimes.

The documentary will be screened on April 17 as part of the Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, New York.

