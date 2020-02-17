OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Vanessa Deniz earn Big 12 honors for week seven

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week while freshman Vanessa Deniz was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Two perfect scores and @MagsGotSwag12 has been named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the 1️⃣4️⃣th time in her career! ➡️ https://t.co/3PwfRx2nnw pic.twitter.com/0bd65CQPKZ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 17, 2020
A pair of career-highs for @vanessadeniz_ and she's the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season!➡️ https://t.co/3PwfRxjYf4 pic.twitter.com/ytCUd4PWKe— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 17, 2020
Nichols took home the conference honor for the 14th time in her career and the fourth time this season thanks to a pair of perfect 10s on vault and bars and a 9.925 on beam in the Sooners' win over West Virginia and Texas Women's University last Friday.
Deniz earned the second weekly accolade of her collegiate career after posting career highs of 9.9 and 9.925 on bars and floor, respectively, in OU's victory.
No. 1 Oklahoma's next meet is against No. 25 Stanford in the Perfect 10 Challenge at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
