OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, seniors deliver message to fans after coronavirus cancels season

OU senior gymnasts Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers delivered a message to Sooner fans on Friday night in light of the cancellation of the remainder of their final season in NCAA gymnastics.
A message to Sooner Nation from @jadelindzey, @MagsGotSwag12 and @Bre_Showers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g3XuYQwCFB— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 14, 2020
No. 1 Oklahoma was 16-0 on the year and vying for its second consecutive title and fifth in the last seven years before the NCAA ended the gymnastics season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The senior trio has totaled 111 team victories, a 27-0 record at home, 17 All-American honors, six academic All-American honors, three Big 12 championships, three NCAA regional championships and two NCAA national championships in their time at OU.
"The recent turn of events has truly given new meaning to the phrase 'Treat every day like it's your last,'" the trio's statement read. "While we are completely devastated, we are content in knowing that we poured our hearts and souls into this season and sport.
"Wearing Oklahoma on our chests was an honor and a privilege that we will never take for granted."
