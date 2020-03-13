You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, seniors deliver message to fans after coronavirus cancels season

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols, Bre Showers and Jade Degouveia

Senior Maggie Nichols, Bre Showers and Jade Degouveia watch a video of Showers performing a previous floor routine during the Sooners' meet against Michigan on March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU senior gymnasts Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers delivered a message to Sooner fans on Friday night in light of the cancellation of the remainder of their final season in NCAA gymnastics.

No. 1 Oklahoma was 16-0 on the year and vying for its second consecutive title and fifth in the last seven years before the NCAA ended the gymnastics season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The senior trio has totaled 111 team victories, a 27-0 record at home, 17 All-American honors, six academic All-American honors, three Big 12 championships, three NCAA regional championships and two NCAA national championships in their time at OU.

"The recent turn of events has truly given new meaning to the phrase 'Treat every day like it's your last,'" the trio's statement read. "While we are completely devastated, we are content in knowing that we poured our hearts and souls into this season and sport.

"Wearing Oklahoma on our chests was an honor and a privilege that we will never take for granted."

