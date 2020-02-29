OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols return, all-around trio's effort sparks Sooners to win over Denver

Maggie Nichols' ankle injury didn't hold her down for long.
After she missed OU's last contest against Stanford with an ailment she sustained in practice, it was unknown as to when she would return.
"Last week you probably heard me say she was out indefinitely because when you sprain your ankle it can be three weeks, it can be six weeks." OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "We just don't know, but of course she was quite stubborn and decided it would be zero weeks and was back today."
Nichols said she spent the entire week wearing a compression sleeve while elevating and icing her ankle, preparing herself to compete against No. 6 Denver (11-4-1, 0-3 Big 12) on Saturday, and compete she did.
From the get go she looked refreshed, following sophomore Olivia Trautman's second consecutive perfect vault with a near-flawless 9.975 to give the Sooners an immediate edge.
She garnered OU's top bars score of the afternoon in the second rotation, sticking her dismount for a 9.95 on the event.
On beam, she notched a team leading 9.975, continuing to show that her recovery during the week had prepared her for competition.
Then it was her in-meet preparation that got her into the floor lineup.
"She was not slated to (go on floor), she was in the alternate position," Kindler said, "But because she warmed up well, (OU assistant coach Tom Haley) decided to insert her there into the fourth spot."
It was a move that paid dividends for the Sooners, as she capped No. 1 Oklahoma's (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) 198.450-197.000 win over the Pioneers with a 9.925, and also took home the all-around crown with a 39.825.
Despite having not competed on floor since Oklahoma's home opener on Jan. 20, Nichols looked sharp and relaxed, citing her mindset beforehand as the key to her success.
"Even when you're in the alternate spot, I always have that mindset like I'm going to go," Nichols said, "And so that's what I was thinking when I was warming up was that I was going to compete."
Nichols' return was part of a triad of all-arounders that delivered steady performances for OU on the afternoon.
Working together for the second consecutive week, the tandem of junior Anastasia Webb and freshman Ragan Smith also provided key contributions, posting scores of 39.650 and 39.550.
In particular, Webb impressed on beam and floor, earning a 9.925 and a 9.95 on the respective disciplines, while Smith racked up 9.9s on bars, beam, and floor.
The result was a dominant win for Oklahoma, in which it posted its best score this year, and the third best in program history, topping the 198.400 it scored in its last home meet.
Based on the success the Sooners found with the adoption of a lineup with three all-arounders on Saturday, OU head coach K.J. Kindler says observers could see that same slate again in the future.
"We're going to put our best lineup out on the day," Kindler said. "It's a chemistry we have to have but it's definitely a daily decision."
Nichols also noted that the group has a solid connection, and that the surprise adjustment to the lineup made competing all the more fun.
"I think for sure, all three of us feed off of each other," Nichols said. "We all have great chemistry and we just have fun with each other, and you know, doing all-around can be tiring, but our energy stays up when we are around each other."
OU will be hoping to maintain that energy in it's next meet against No. 7 Michigan at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
