OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols releases statement on Instagram after cancellation of season

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the last home meet against Michigan on March 6.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols released a statement on Instagram on Saturday following the coronavirus-related cancellation of her final season in NCAA gymnastics.

Nichols will go down as arguably the greatest collegiate gymnast of all time thanks to two individual NCAA all-around titles, 22 career perfect 10.0s and her contributions to two NCAA team national championships among many other accomplishments in her time at OU.

"It's hard to wrap my head around the fact that I will never have the opportunity to compete for OU again with my team," Nichols statement read, "But knowing that I poured my heart and soul into this sport my whole entire career, and ended on a positive notes eases my mind knowing I gave it everything I had."

"To all continuing athletes ... remember to enjoy the journey and soak up every moment ... you never know when it will be your last day doing the sport you love."

"Being able to represent Oklahoma has been a dream and I will forever bleed crimson and cream... Boomer Sooner."

"I can't thank everyone enough who helped me throughout my journey. Love always, -Swags."

