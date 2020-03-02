You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the match against No. 6 Denver on Feb. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Nichols earned the weekly honor for the fifth time this season thanks to her all-around title-winning score of 39.825 in Oklahoma's win over No. 7 Denver on Saturday.

Smith claimed the conference award for the sixth time this season after she posted 9.9s on bars, beam and floor while notching a career-high 9.85 on vault against Denver.

OU's next meet will be against No. 5 Michigan at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

