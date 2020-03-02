OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Four event titles.Nearly perfect on vault and beam.The second-best all-around score in 2020.No question the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week is @MagsGotSwag12! ➡️ https://t.co/gIpvOSrbtU pic.twitter.com/MlfUAh5wge— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 2, 2020
A career-high on vault + a 39.550 in the all-around = Big 12 Freshman of the Week for a league best SIXTH time! 🤯Congrats, @raganesmith2000! ➡️ https://t.co/gIpvOSrbtU pic.twitter.com/Nlt8zIi6wz— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 2, 2020
Nichols earned the weekly honor for the fifth time this season thanks to her all-around title-winning score of 39.825 in Oklahoma's win over No. 7 Denver on Saturday.
Smith claimed the conference award for the sixth time this season after she posted 9.9s on bars, beam and floor while notching a career-high 9.85 on vault against Denver.
OU's next meet will be against No. 5 Michigan at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
