OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

Following No. 1 Oklahoma's season opening win in Anaheim on Saturday night, senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Conference Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith took home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday.
A near perfect score on bars + the second-best all-around score in the nation = one incredible opening weekend. @MagsGotSwag12 is your @Big12Conference Gymnast of the Week! pic.twitter.com/qXAZalaVDK— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 6, 2020
Making her collegiate debut, @raganesmith2000 was incredible posting a 9.95 on bars and a 9.9 to earn her first career @Big12Conference weekly honor! pic.twitter.com/uwprBs2D5p— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 6, 2020
Nichols claimed her 19th career Big 12 Gymnast of the Week award thanks to a 39.625 all around score in the quad meet victory over UCLA, Cal, and Stanford on Saturday. Her exceptional mark is the second-highest all around score in the nation so far in 2020.
Meanwhile, Smith brought home her first career weekly award after her stellar college debut in which she posted a near perfect 9.95 on the bars and a 9.9 on the beam.
Both provided huge contributions to a current NCAA best 197.350 team score in the season opening victory.
Nichols and Smith will look to make an impact once again as the Sooners head to Tempe, Arizona to face Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 11.
