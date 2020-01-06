You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Nichols

Junior Maggie Nichols performs on the bars March 3, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following No. 1 Oklahoma's season opening win in Anaheim on Saturday night, senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Conference Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith took home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday.

Nichols claimed her 19th career Big 12 Gymnast of the Week award thanks to a 39.625 all around score in the quad meet victory over UCLA, Cal, and Stanford on Saturday. Her exceptional mark is the second-highest all around score in the nation so far in 2020.

Meanwhile, Smith brought home her first career weekly award after her stellar college debut in which she posted a near perfect 9.95 on the bars and a 9.9 on the beam.

Both provided huge contributions to a current NCAA best 197.350 team score in the season opening victory. 

Nichols and Smith will look to make an impact once again as the Sooners head to Tempe, Arizona to face Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 11. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments