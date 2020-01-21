You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 honors for third-straight week

Ragan Smith

Freshman Ragan Smith performs her floor routine as her teammates cheer her on in the background during the Sooners' meet against Arkansas on Jan. 20.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the third consecutive time on Tuesday, and freshman Ragan Smith took home the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for the third consecutive time as well.

Nichols dazzled in OU's win over Alabama last Saturday with a 10 on vault and an all-around winning score of 39.825. She has already stated her case for the same award in week four with another perfect 10 on vault in the Sooners' home opener win over Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

Smith tied a career high of 9.95 on bars against Alabama, and also garnered a score of 9.925 in the same event against Arkansas.

The duo will be looking for another opportunity to bolster their candidacy for more awards as OU competes against No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Alabama and No. 19 Georgia in the Metroplex Challenge at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

