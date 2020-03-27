You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols pens farewell story titled 'What Matters Most,' thanks fans for support

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the last home meet against Michigan on March 6.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols delivered a farewell story titled "What Matters Most" to Sooner fans on OU Athletics' Varsity O Champions' Column while thanking her supporters on Twitter Friday.

Nichols, regarded by some as the greatest collegiate gymnast of all time, lost the remainder of her senior season to the coronavirus pandemic, prematurely ending her gymnastics career.

In the story, Nichols details the trials she has overcome in her career, the devastation she faced due to the early end to her days in gymnastics, the solace she now finds in what she has accomplished and the things yet to come and finally, the life lessons she has learned along the way.

Nichols said she hopes her journey has inspired other people to follow their dreams and never give up.

"At the end of my gymnastics career, I don’t want to just be remembered as the gymnast," Nichols said. "I want to be remembered as someone who inspired others, someone who was kind and someone who was always friendly to others." 

"I just hope that I leave that mark on everyone around me and people who follow me on social media, just as someone who is an inspiration and someone who never gives up."

"While all my perfect 10s mean a lot to me, what I’ve done and continue to do outside of competition matters even more."

Nichols full column can be read here.

