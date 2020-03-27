OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols pens farewell story titled 'What Matters Most,' thanks fans for support

Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols delivered a farewell story titled "What Matters Most" to Sooner fans on OU Athletics' Varsity O Champions' Column while thanking her supporters on Twitter Friday.
A story of a Champion by a Champion in both sport and life. Check out our very first Champions’ Column by @MagsGotSwag12 here —> https://t.co/Kq1BQOM8M8 pic.twitter.com/TFT2TV89WL— Varsity O (@VarsityO) March 27, 2020
"I want to be remembered as someone who inspired others.”𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵, by Maggie Nichols ➡️ https://t.co/eTQwmZFceq pic.twitter.com/JoPLMIcTzn— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 27, 2020
Thank you SOONER NATION❤️☝️ https://t.co/BBTjROwF8w pic.twitter.com/KIRCtOIDr6— MAGGIE NICHOLS (@MagsGotSwag12) March 27, 2020
Nichols, regarded by some as the greatest collegiate gymnast of all time, lost the remainder of her senior season to the coronavirus pandemic, prematurely ending her gymnastics career.
In the story, Nichols details the trials she has overcome in her career, the devastation she faced due to the early end to her days in gymnastics, the solace she now finds in what she has accomplished and the things yet to come and finally, the life lessons she has learned along the way.
Nichols said she hopes her journey has inspired other people to follow their dreams and never give up.
"At the end of my gymnastics career, I don’t want to just be remembered as the gymnast," Nichols said. "I want to be remembered as someone who inspired others, someone who was kind and someone who was always friendly to others."
"I just hope that I leave that mark on everyone around me and people who follow me on social media, just as someone who is an inspiration and someone who never gives up."
"While all my perfect 10s mean a lot to me, what I’ve done and continue to do outside of competition matters even more."
Nichols full column can be read here.
