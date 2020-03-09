OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named semifinalist for Amateur Athletic Union's Sullivan Award

Senior Maggie Nichols was named one of 30 semifinalists for the Amateur Athletic Union's James E. Sullivan Award on Monday.
Maggie Nichols is a semifinalist for the @TheRealAAU Sullivan Award, presented to the nation's best amateur athlete! You can vote once per day for @MagsGotSwag12 here: https://t.co/O32k3wzEmXVOTE NOW!! pic.twitter.com/fk9mSsrkWl— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 9, 2020
Since 1930, the Sullivan Award has been presented annually to the best amateur athlete in the country. The accolade also serves to honor James E. Sullivan, the founder of the Amateur Athletic Union and director of the 1904 Olympic Games.
Nichols joins UCLA's Kyla Ross and Team USA's Jade Carey and Evita Griskenas in the group of gymnasts who qualified among a field of athletes from a wide variety of sports.
The award will be presented to the winner on April 21, at the New York Athletic Club.
