OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named semifinalist for Amateur Athletic Union's Sullivan Award

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on floor during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols was named one of 30 semifinalists for the Amateur Athletic Union's James E. Sullivan Award on Monday.

Since 1930, the Sullivan Award has been presented annually to the best amateur athlete in the country. The accolade also serves to honor James E. Sullivan, the founder of the Amateur Athletic Union and director of the 1904 Olympic Games.

Nichols joins UCLA's Kyla Ross and Team USA's Jade Carey and Evita Griskenas in the group of gymnasts who qualified among a field of athletes from a wide variety of sports.

The award will be presented to the winner on April 21, at the New York Athletic Club.

