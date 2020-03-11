You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named finalist for American Athletic Inc. Award

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on floor during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols was named one of six finalists for the American Athletic Inc. Award on Monday.

The American Athletic Inc. Award is considered the Heisman Trophy of NCAA Gymnastics, and is presented annually to the most outstanding senior collegiate gymnast in the country.

Nichols joins LSU's Kennedi Edney, Nebraska's Taylor Houchin, Denver's Maddie Karr, Kentucky's Mollie Korth, and UCLA's Kyla Ross in the field of finalists.

This year's award will be presented at the National Championship Banquet which will open the National Championships April 18-19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

