OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Monday for her performance in No. 1 Oklahoma's win over No. 5 Michigan on Friday.
Perfect 10 No. 22Five event titlesA 39.850 all-around scoreNo doubt @MagsGotSwag12 is the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week! ➡️ https://t.co/3O4vVNCnsG pic.twitter.com/WzlvcVwrsk— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 9, 2020
Monday marks the sixth time that Nichols has received the award this year. She was on fire from the start of OU's senior night victory last weekend, notching a perfect 10.0 on vault, her 22nd career perfect score and her fourth on the event this season.
IT'S A SENIOR NIGHT PERFECT 10 FOR MAGGIE NICHOLS! pic.twitter.com/0XgkBfkXMq— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 7, 2020
Nichols proceeded to rack up 9.95s on bars, beam and floor, while claiming the all-around title for the second straight meet with a mark of 39.850.
The Little Canada, Minnesota native will be looking for similar success when her team heads to Minneapolis for a showdown with No. 10 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.