OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on vault during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Monday for her performance in No. 1 Oklahoma's win over No. 5 Michigan on Friday.

Monday marks the sixth time that Nichols has received the award this year. She was on fire from the start of OU's senior night victory last weekend, notching a perfect 10.0 on vault, her 22nd career perfect score and her fourth on the event this season.

Nichols proceeded to rack up 9.95s on bars, beam and floor, while claiming the all-around title for the second straight meet with a mark of 39.850.

The Little Canada, Minnesota native will be looking for similar success when her team heads to Minneapolis for a showdown with No. 10 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14.

