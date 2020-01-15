OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols delivering dominant performance, exceptional leadership early in final year

Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols' dominance has been well-documented during her time at the University of Oklahoma, but her best may be yet to come.
The 2018 and 2019 NCAA All-Around champion has gotten off to a fast start in 2020, winning the all-around title in both of OU's first two meets.
In Week 1, Nichols posted a stellar score of 39.625 while taking home the bars and floor titles in an Oklahoma victory over UCLA, Cal and Stanford, and she was later named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the period.
Nichols would claim the same conference award again in Week 2 after improving her all around score to 39.750 while grabbing the beam, floor and vault titles in the Sooners' win over Arizona State.
Her Week 1 all-around score was the second-highest in the nation, while her Week 2 mark was the best in the NCAA.
The key to her early season success: She's finally healthy.
After dealing with a foot injury during her junior season and coping with knee issues for most of her career, Nichols is probably in the best physical condition of her life, according to OU head coach K.J. Kindler.
"She came in with some injuries, and we have managed those over the course of her career," Kindler said. "But I think that this is the healthiest and best she’s ever felt, and that shows."
With her feet and her knees fully underneath her for the first time in a long time, it's all about the work now for Nichols.
"For me, I just go into the gym every single day with a goal in mind," Nichols said. "And I strive for perfection in the gym, and I want to do that when I compete as well."
As a spry and joyful Nichols continues to improve, so do her teammates, who are learning and growing thanks to her leadership.
Freshman Ragan Smith, a young gymnast who is quickly coming into her own, cites her teammate's helpfulness as one of her best character qualities.
"I’ve been asking her lots of questions if I’m curious about something or how this goes or how the meet goes or how it runs," Smith said. "And so she’s wound up helping me on that side of it."
Junior Anastasia Webb competes alongside Nichols in OU's all-around tandem, an experience she said has heavily influenced her work ethic and attitude.
"She’s a great competitor and she carries herself really well, and I’ve learned to do the same," Webb said. "I do look up to her and how confident she is and how she grabs the attention of the crowd, and I hope I do the same."
Nichols has clearly won the hearts of her teammates, a precious item more valuable than any ring or trophy.
As of right now, her dominant performance and her exceptional leadership in the early phases of her final year are providing a driving force in what could be yet another championship season.
