OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols beam routine lands on ESPN W Top 10

Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols amazed fans and viewers once again with her dazzling effort on beam in Oklahoma's win over Arizona State last Saturday, and cracked the ESPN W Top 10 at No. 8 as a result.
.@MagsGotSwag12 came in at No. 8 on last week's #espnWtop10 for her incredible beam routine at Arizona State! ➡️ https://t.co/fXqRhmRX0W pic.twitter.com/ATFg0epF1L— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 17, 2020
Nichols posted a near-perfect 9.975 mark on beam in the contest, while winning the all-around title and leading her team to a 197.675-194.600 victory.
The highlights of Nichols' sensational performance and the full ESPN W Top 10 for the week can been seen here.
