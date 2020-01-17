You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols beam routine lands on ESPN W Top 10

  • Updated
Nichols on beam

Junior Maggie Nichols performs her beam routine at the 2019 Women's National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth, Texas April 20.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols amazed fans and viewers once again with her dazzling effort on beam in Oklahoma's win over Arizona State last Saturday, and cracked the ESPN W Top 10 at No. 8 as a result.

Nichols posted a near-perfect 9.975 mark on beam in the contest, while winning the all-around title and leading her team to a 197.675-194.600 victory.

The highlights of Nichols' sensational performance and the full ESPN W Top 10 for the week can been seen here.

