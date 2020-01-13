You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols and Ragan Smith receive Big 12 honors for week two

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Maggie

Junior Maggie Nichols performs on the floor April 20, 2019

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following No. 1 Oklahoma's win over No. 14 Arizona State on Saturday, senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second week of the season.

This is the second consecutive week in which the two gymnasts have taken home their respective conference awards.

Nichols posted the highest all-around score in the nation (39.750) against the Sun Devils last weekend, which included a stellar 9.975 mark on beam.

Smith earned a score of 9.875 or higher in all three of her events on Saturday, including a team-leading 9.925 total on bars.

The dynamic duo will look to build on their early season success in Friday's road meet at Alabama at 8 p.m. CT.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments