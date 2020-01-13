OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols and Ragan Smith receive Big 12 honors for week two

Following No. 1 Oklahoma's win over No. 14 Arizona State on Saturday, senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second week of the season.
The highest all-around score in the nation, a near-perfect 9.975 on beam and her 2️⃣0️⃣th overall Big 12 award!The Big 12 Gymnast of the Week...@MagsGotSwag12! pic.twitter.com/La7SizHll5— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 13, 2020
The new kid on the block is at it again with her second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor!@raganesmith2000 notched a 9.875 or higher on all three events against No. 14 Arizona State! pic.twitter.com/lbjNvGwKuz— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 13, 2020
This is the second consecutive week in which the two gymnasts have taken home their respective conference awards.
Nichols posted the highest all-around score in the nation (39.750) against the Sun Devils last weekend, which included a stellar 9.975 mark on beam.
Smith earned a score of 9.875 or higher in all three of her events on Saturday, including a team-leading 9.925 total on bars.
The dynamic duo will look to build on their early season success in Friday's road meet at Alabama at 8 p.m. CT.
