OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols among 4 Sooners to win All-Big 12 honors

Four OU gymnasts received All-Big 12 honors on Monday in light of their accomplishments in the 2020 season.

Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Year for the second time in her career, while making the All-Big 12 team on vault, bars, floor, beam and the all-around.

Freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year while also joining the All-Big 12 bars and beam squads.

Junior Anastasia Webb was named to the All-Big 12 vault, beam and floor teams, and senior Jade Degouveia was named to the conference bars squad.

The quartet of Sooners combined for 11 total honors, the most of any team in the Big 12 in 2020.

