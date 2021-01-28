OU women’s gymnastics: K.J. Kindler hopeful injured Audrey Lynn will return to Sooners in March

Freshman specialist Audrey Lynn has a chance to return to competition this season after suffering what was previously considered a season-ending injury, OU head coach K.J. Kindler revealed in a press conference on Thursday.
Lynn suffered a high ankle sprain during warmups prior to the Sooners’ meet against Utah Jan. 17. Her injury was originally believed to be a lower leg fracture, as the initial tests came back positive, but the x-rays were negative. Given that her injury is only a sprain, Kindler is targeting a return to competition in March.
“She’s moving around well, she’s walking around well, but (she’s) just starting to jog,” Kindler said. “This is going to take a little bit of time, but it is very promising that she’ll return this season. That’s definitely our hope.”
In Oklahoma’s season opener against Arizona State, Lynn won the meet title on vault with a 9.875, and is currently ranked 13th in the country on the event. OU is in action next at 6:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 31 on ESPNU when West Virginia travels to Norman.
