OU women's gymnastics: 'Full Out 2' film to sustain Sooners' recruiting edge during coronavirus ban, beyond

The feature film "Full Out 2," which tells the story of the 2016 OU women's gymnastics NCAA championship team is set to make its world debut online on Monday night— an event that has implications beyond Hollywood.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film's red carpet premiere that was scheduled to take place at OU's Holmberg Hall will now take place via Instagram, Vimeo, and Zoom, as the movie launches in front of over 600 invitees.
Heralded by Oklahoma head coach K.J. Kindler as a family-friendly adventure, the movie chronicles OU's 2016 title run, largely centered on the Sooners' efforts to overcome star gymnast Brenna Dowell's departure for the Olympic trials, as well as the rise of standout Chayse Capps.
However, the film is more than just a fun fictional spin on a good story from the past. It's also a valuable recruiting tool for the future.
"It’s an exciting opportunity to be showcased in a movie, and it’s there forever," Kindler said, "And I think a little bit of entertainment will probably go a long way for us just because recruiting, everything will be affected by who sees this movie."
Being the face of a film is an advantage that few other schools have. UCLA was featured in the first 'Full Out' movie, but no other Division I gymnastics program has a film to its name to date.
While the NCAA has banned all on and off campus recruiting until at least April 15 due to coronavirus related concerns, 'Full Out 2' will be available for purchase on Vimeo On Demand on Monday at the time of its debut, and will be released on Amazon before the end of March.
Eventually, the film will make its way to iTunes, Google Play, Netflix and other platforms in an attempt to gain the eyes of as many people as possible.
Viewers in the United States and abroad will have the chance to observe the trials that the 2016 squad overcame to win a title, serving to boost the championship pedigree that Kindler has built at OU.
Meanwhile, Kindler will continue in-house recruiting visits in an unorthodox method. She plays a television color analyst in the movie, a role that she described as a fulfillment of a dream "in a way."
Before her time as a coach, Kindler planned to go into journalism, and her hopes finally became reality in 'Full Out 2,' but even more exciting for Kindler than her role is the attention the film will bring to her program.
"People all over the world are going to see this," Kindler said. "Do you Netflix binge? Yes, you do, and so does everybody, and when they come across this on their screen for family movies, for kids movies, they’re going to click on it."
