OU women's gymnastics: Former assistant Skipper Crawley gets 50 years in prison for sexual assault, per report

Former OU women's gymnastics assistant coach Skipper Crawley plead guilty to four accounts of sexual assault of a child at a court in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to the Associated Press.
Crawley, 53, fled his job at Sokol Gymnastics in Forth Worth in 2018, after three girls reported that he had sexually assaulted them. After being charged, he was later arrested in Indiana.
Others would eventually come forward, revealing that Crawley had committed similar crimes in Norman and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Crawley was an assistant at OU during the early 90's before going to work at the Tulsa World of Gymnastics in 1993.
Altogether, 11 female athletes from Texas and Oklahoma have said that Crawley sexually assaulted them, with some saying the crime occurred when they were as young as eight years old.
Crawley will not be eligible for parole until 25 years into his current sentence.
