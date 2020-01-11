OU women's gymnastics: ESPN gives tribute to Dave Richardson, late husband of OU women's gym trainer

In the middle of its broadcast of No. 1 Oklahoma's meet with No. 21 Arizona State on ESPN 2 on Saturday, ESPN presented a video tribute to Dave Richardson, the late husband of OU women's gymnastics trainer Jenn Richardson.
Thank you ESPN for a beautiful tribute to Dave Richardson 💙. He is forever with us and our guardian angel. #DIFD pic.twitter.com/XNIjiqC9Hu— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 12, 2020
Richardson passed away during the 2019 gymnastics season at the age of 45 after a three year battle with colon cancer.
Many of the OU gymnasts were close to Richardson, and the team ultimately decided to dedicate the 2019 season to him in honor of his contributions to the squad.
The team drew motivation from the hashtag DIFD, meaning "Do it for Dave," while also adding a patch with a blue ribbon to their warmup uniforms in Richardson's honor.
Ultimately the group's focus on something greater than gymnastics led them to a national title in 2019, and also provided a life changing lesson along the way.
"When they go into the gym, there's way more joy involved in what they're doing because they did it for a completely different purpose last year, and it affected them for the rest of their lives," OU head coach K.J. Kindler told ESPN.
"We did it for Dave," Senior gymnast Maggie Nichols said. "He was there with us. It was just so incredible to do it for him."
