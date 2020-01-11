OU women's gymnastics: Broadcast of Saturday's meet changed to ESPN 2

No. 1 Oklahoma's (3-0) meet with No. 14 Arizona State (2-1) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday will now be broadcast on ESPN 2, the network announced.
🚨 Programming Note 🚨ESPN's Saturday college sports programming lineup has been adjusted due to inclement weatherUpdated networks & times below pic.twitter.com/NpLvhSeVs0— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 10, 2020
The meet was initially set to air on ESPNU, but the network adjusted the programming due to inclement weather.
Regardless of the programming change, the Sooners will be looking to bring home their fourth ranked win of the season with a victory in Tempe.
The OU women’s gymnastics program is undefeated in three meets against the Sun Devils.
