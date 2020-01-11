You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Broadcast of Saturday's meet changed to ESPN 2

Maggie Nichols

Junior Maggie Nichols performs on bars at the 2019 Women's National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth, Texas April 20, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma's (3-0) meet with No. 14 Arizona State (2-1) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday will now be broadcast on ESPN 2, the network announced.

The meet was initially set to air on ESPNU, but the network adjusted the programming due to inclement weather.

Regardless of the programming change, the Sooners will be looking to bring home their fourth ranked win of the season with a victory in Tempe.

The OU women’s gymnastics program is undefeated in three meets against the Sun Devils.

