OU women's gymnastics: Big 12 Championships, Sooners' meet with Minnesota canceled due to Coronavirus

  • Updated
K.J. Kindler

OU coach K.J. Kindler at the Perfect 10 meet against Stanford in Oklahoma City on Feb. 21.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Big 12 Women's Gymnastics Championships on March 21 and the Sooners' last regular season meet against Minnesota on Saturday have both been canceled, according to separate announcements from the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota athletics.

The Big 12 Conference has already canceled championship events across all sports until the reevaluation of the coronavirus situation on April 15.

Minnesota announced Wednesday that it would comply with the Big Ten Conference's decision to limit attendance at upcoming events before Saturday's meet was cancelled in light of OU's decision to forgo traveling to Minneapolis.

