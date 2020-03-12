OU women's gymnastics: Big 12 Championships, Sooners' meet with Minnesota canceled due to Coronavirus

The Big 12 Women's Gymnastics Championships on March 21 and the Sooners' last regular season meet against Minnesota on Saturday have both been canceled, according to separate announcements from the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota athletics.
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
Our home meet this Saturday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m. against Oklahoma has been cancelled. https://t.co/5ktpTraOyt— Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) March 12, 2020
The Big 12 Conference has already canceled championship events across all sports until the reevaluation of the coronavirus situation on April 15.
Minnesota announced Wednesday that it would comply with the Big Ten Conference's decision to limit attendance at upcoming events before Saturday's meet was cancelled in light of OU's decision to forgo traveling to Minneapolis.
