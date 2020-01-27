You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, Vanessa Deniz earn Big 12 honors for week four

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Junior Anastasia Webb performs her floor routine during the Sooners' meet against Arkansas Jan. 20.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Junior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and freshman Vanessa Deniz was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. 

Webb stole the show in No. 1 Oklahoma's Metroplex Challenge victory on Saturday night, tying for the all-around title with a score of 39.650 while winning the floor and beam titles and posting a career high 9.95 on vault.

Deniz made her collegiate debut in the Metroplex Challenge, posting a 9.9 on floor in place of star senior Maggie Nichols, while also competing on bars and beam.

The duo's next chance to shine will bee against No. 16 Iowa State at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

