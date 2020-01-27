OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, Vanessa Deniz earn Big 12 honors for week four

Junior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and freshman Vanessa Deniz was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Career-high on vault? ✅All-around title? ✅Floor title? ✅Beam title? ✅@Big12Conference Gymnast of the week? ✅Congrats, @AWebb_! pic.twitter.com/serriUgBuM— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 27, 2020
She came in clutch when we needed her most and ended up with a career-high 9.9 on floor and a share of the floor title on Saturday!Congrats @vanessadeniz_ on being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week! pic.twitter.com/UPTqoNng2J— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 27, 2020
Webb stole the show in No. 1 Oklahoma's Metroplex Challenge victory on Saturday night, tying for the all-around title with a score of 39.650 while winning the floor and beam titles and posting a career high 9.95 on vault.
Deniz made her collegiate debut in the Metroplex Challenge, posting a 9.9 on floor in place of star senior Maggie Nichols, while also competing on bars and beam.
The duo's next chance to shine will bee against No. 16 Iowa State at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.