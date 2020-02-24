You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

Anastasia Webb

Junior Anastasia Webb lands her vault routine during the Sooners meet against West Virginia at the Perfect 10 Challenge Feb. 21 in Oklahoma City.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Junior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Webb took home the conference honor for the third time this season after posting a career-high 9.975 on vault while winning the all-around title for the fifth straight meet in the Sooners victory over Stanford last Friday.

Smith grabbed her fifth weekly award of her freshman season after tying Webb for the all-around against Stanford thanks to career-highs of 9.975, 9.95, and 9.8 on floor, bars and vault, respectively.

No. 1 Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 6 Denver at 11:15 a.m. CT on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center, and will be televised on ESPNU.

