OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, Ragan Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

Junior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week, while freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
⚫️ Career-best vault⚪️ Fifth-straight AA title⚫️ Two event titles⚪️ Big 12 Gymnast of the WeekFor the 11th time in her career, @AWebb_ has earned a Big 12 weekly award! pic.twitter.com/geZp51ayA6— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 24, 2020
Three career-highs? ✅Four event titles? ✅First all-around title? ✅Big 12 Newcomer of the Week? ✅A spectacular performance by @raganesmith2000 is rewarded with her fifth weekly honor! pic.twitter.com/JEGBzXTDDs— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 24, 2020
Webb took home the conference honor for the third time this season after posting a career-high 9.975 on vault while winning the all-around title for the fifth straight meet in the Sooners victory over Stanford last Friday.
Smith grabbed her fifth weekly award of her freshman season after tying Webb for the all-around against Stanford thanks to career-highs of 9.975, 9.95, and 9.8 on floor, bars and vault, respectively.
No. 1 Oklahoma's next meet will be against No. 6 Denver at 11:15 a.m. CT on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center, and will be televised on ESPNU.
