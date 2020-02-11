You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s basketball: Taylor Robertson named top 10 finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Taylor Robertson

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball Feb. 5.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson is one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The award is given to the top shooting guard in the country.

Robertson leads the country in made 3-pointers per game with 4.78. The gap between Robertson and second place, Rachael Childress of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is equal to the gap between Childress and No. 48 in the country. 

Robertson averages a team-high 20.1 points per game. She is the first player in Big 12 history with at least 100 3-pointers in back-to-back seasons. 

Her 110 3-pointers this season rank second in single-season program history. With six more makes, she would surpass the school’s single-season record. With 14 more, she would surpass the conference’s single-season record.

The award is one of five given to the top players at each starting position around the country. The winner will be announced at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10.

 

