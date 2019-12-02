OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson named Big 12 co-player of the week, nearing NCAA history

The Big 12 Conference named Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
Setting career highs, matching school records and draining 👌s.All in a week's work for @T_Rob30. The sophomore has been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week!🏆 https://t.co/XWesYbaXii | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/bxOrhvgUGQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 2, 2019
Besides leading all players in made threes and threes per game this season, Robertson is inching toward NCAA history.
The sharpshooter finished 16-28 on three-pointers last week, moving her career mark to 48.3 percent (144-298). The NCAA all-time leader in three-point percentage is Notre Dame’s Alicia Ratay, who went 47.6 percent (262-550), from 2000 to 2003. At her current pace, Robertson will easily pass the qualifying mark of 150 three-pointers made within her next game or two.
This would make her the all-time leader in NCAA three-point percentage for both men and women.
She splashed a career-high nine triples on Saturday, tying the single-game school record. Despite her game-high 30 points and 9-16 mark form three, the Sooners fell to Wichita State 88-83.
And that performance came only three days after going 7-12 from deep in a 78-65 victory over Abilene Christian. She also led all players with 21 points in that game.
Robertson and the Sooners hit the road to face Western Kentucky on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
