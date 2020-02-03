OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson has been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
She scored 2⃣5⃣ second half points in @OU_WBBall's overtime win at Kansas. Robertson went on to finish the day matching a career-high 3⃣1⃣ points on for her third 30-plus point performance this season. Taylor Robertson (@T_Rob30) is the Co-#Big12WBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/WFfHhUDjMF— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 3, 2020
Robertson led the Sooners with 31 points in a comeback win against Kansas on Sunday. She had five 3-pointers in the second half and overtime after being held scoreless from behind the arc in the first half.
The sophomore guard has now tied her 2018-19 record for the second-most 3-pointers in a single season in OU history with 105.
In addition, the 31-point performance was her third game with 30 or more points this season. She ties Iowa State's Ashley Joens for the most games with 30 or more points by a Big 12 player this season.
Robertson will play again Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center against West Virginia. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
