OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Taylor Robertson

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson during the game against UT Jan. 28, 2020

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson has been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Robertson led the Sooners with 31 points in a comeback win against Kansas on  Sunday. She had five 3-pointers in the second half and overtime after being held scoreless from behind the arc in the first half. 

The sophomore guard has now tied her 2018-19 record for the second-most 3-pointers in a single season in OU history with 105. 

In addition, the 31-point performance was her third game with 30 or more points this season. She ties Iowa State's Ashley Joens for the most games with 30 or more points by a Big 12 player this season. 

Robertson will play again Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center against West Virginia. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT. 

