OU women’s basketball: Taylor Robertson leads Sooners to 81-72 win over Iowa State

Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) secured an 81-72 victory over Iowa State (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) at home Saturday afternoon.
Coming off a Madi Williams buzzer beater against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, the Sooners looked to keep the momentum going even without Ana Llanusa, one of Oklahoma’s best scorers, who did not play.
“She has some back spasms,” head coach Sherri Coale said. “We wanted to get through the day without using her if we possibly could. I expect her to be ready for Wednesday.”
With 10 points and 6 boards in the first half, junior forward Mandy Simpson led the way for her team at the start of the game.
“Mandy is always going to be that leader for us whether she has Ana or not,” Sophmore guard Madi Williams said. “Because that’s what she does, that’s what she does for us every day.”
Also in the first half, freshman phenomenon Gabby Gregory contributed to the Sooners’ success with 8 points.
“Every game I feel more comfortable playing,” Gregory said. “I feel like our schedule really helped me a lot getting to see all the different offenses, defenses, everything that’s been thrown at us."
The first half was no piece of cake. The game stayed too close for comfort and points in the paint were crucial for the Sooners’ survival. Oklahoma scored 12 points in the paint in the first half alone.
After halftime, Oklahoma ran away with the game.
Following the second quarter, 3-point specialist Taylor Robertson heated up, scoring 14 points in the third. She helped the Sooners create a 10-point lead going into the final quarter.
The Sooners finished strong as the clock wound down. Top performers of the game were Taylor Robertson, who ended with 22 points, and Madi Williams, who ended with 19 points.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma will travel to West Virginia to face off against the Mountaineers. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.
