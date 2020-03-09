OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson, Gabby Gregory earn Big 12 honors

Two Sooners have earned All-Big 12 honors for the 2019-20 season, the conference announced on Monday.
Congratulations to @T_Rob30 and @_gabbygregory on earning All-Big 12 recognition!🏆 | https://t.co/x5l08WJFiW pic.twitter.com/R6inoVCWQg— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 9, 2020
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson was listed as an All-Big 12 honorable mention. Robertson averaged 19.1 points per game and set a new Big 12 record for single-season 3-pointers with 131.
Freshman guard Gabby Gregory was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Gregory averaged 11.3 points per game. She is the only freshman in the league to score 30 points in a game this season.
No. 9 seed Oklahoma will face No. 8 seed Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship. The game will be played at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday in Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be televised on Fox College Sports.
