You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson, Gabby Gregory earn Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Taylor Robertson

Sophomore Guard Taylor Robertonshoots freethrow Feb. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Two Sooners have earned All-Big 12 honors for the 2019-20 season, the conference announced on Monday.

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson was listed as an All-Big 12 honorable mention. Robertson averaged 19.1 points per game and set a new Big 12 record for single-season 3-pointers with 131.

Freshman guard Gabby Gregory was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Gregory averaged 11.3 points per game. She is the only freshman in the league to score 30 points in a game this season. 

No. 9 seed Oklahoma will face No. 8 seed Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship. The game will be played at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday in Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be televised on Fox College Sports.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments