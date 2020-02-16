OU women’s basketball: Taylor Robertson breaks school record for made 3-pointers in single season

With four three-pointers in Sunday’s 87-85 loss to Kansas State in Norman, sophomore guard Taylor Robertson is now the school leader in single-season 3-pointers with 116.
History!@T_Rob30 breaks the OU single-season record with her 116th (!!!) triple of the year and does it in statement fashion!OU 71, K-State 70 | 3:17 4Q pic.twitter.com/hwBAyZiTGo— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 16, 2020
Robertson surpassed Aaryn Ellenberg, who made 115 triples in 2013. Robertson led the Sooners on Sunday with 27 points on 9-15 shooting. She played all 45 minutes, spanning four quarters and an overtime.
Despite the record-breaking performance from the perimeter, Robertson actually played a more interior-focused game. She shot 5-7 from 2-point range, 5-6 from the free-throw line, and pulled down seven rebounds.
“It was just the way they were guarding me,” said Robertson. “They were guarding me way on the top-side. Instead of trying to run around the 3-point line, just back-cut and get a layup, it's a lot easier and more efficient.”
The single-season conference record is held by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn, with 122 made 3-pointers in 2002. The NCAA record is held by Idaho’s Taylor Pierce, with 154 in 2019.
During Big 12 play, Robertson averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game. With five regular-season games remaining, she could claim the conference record within the next two games, and she has a good chance at the NCAA record before season’s end.
Her season-long pace of 4.67 made 3s per game would also surpass Peirce’s NCAA single-season record of 4.53 in 2019.
