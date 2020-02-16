You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women’s basketball: Taylor Robertson breaks school record for made 3-pointers in single season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Taylor Robertson

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson shoots the ball Feb. 5.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

With four three-pointers in Sunday’s 87-85 loss to Kansas State in Norman, sophomore guard Taylor Robertson is now the school leader in single-season 3-pointers with 116. 

Robertson surpassed Aaryn Ellenberg, who made 115 triples in 2013. Robertson led the Sooners on Sunday with 27 points on 9-15 shooting. She played all 45 minutes, spanning four quarters and an overtime.

Despite the record-breaking performance from the perimeter, Robertson actually played a more interior-focused game. She shot 5-7 from 2-point range, 5-6 from the free-throw line, and pulled down seven rebounds.

“It was just the way they were guarding me,” said Robertson. “They were guarding me way on the top-side. Instead of trying to run around the 3-point line, just back-cut and get a layup, it's a lot easier and more efficient.”

The single-season conference record is held by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn, with 122 made 3-pointers in 2002. The NCAA record is held by Idaho’s Taylor Pierce, with 154 in 2019.

During Big 12 play, Robertson averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game. With five regular-season games remaining, she could claim the conference record within the next two games, and she has a good chance at the NCAA record before season’s end. 

Her season-long pace of 4.67 made 3s per game would also surpass Peirce’s NCAA single-season record of 4.53 in 2019.

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments