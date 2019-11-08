You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 94-48 home-opener win against Prairie View A&M

Madi Williams

Sophomore guard Madi Williams moves around her opponent during the Sooners game against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 8.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma started off the season with a blowout win against Prairie View A&M in their home opener Friday night. The Sooners clinched the victory by a score of 94-48.

It didn’t take long for the Sooners to run away with the game, building up a lead of 48-25 in the first half. Here are three takeaways from the match:

Taylor Robertson was lights out

In the first quarter alone, Robertson scored from outside the arc three times in only a matter of minutes. She finished 6-of-11 in 3-point attempts.

On top of that Robertson was undoubtedly the star of the game. The sophomore guard scored a total of 20 points and five rebounds for the night.

Mandy Simpson and Madi Williams rebounding

Between 6-foot guard Madi Williams and 6-foot-1 forward Mandy Simpson, the two combined for a total of 19 rebounds.

In addition, both contributed to several offensive rebounds in the first half that gave the Sooners 13 second-chance points.

Newcomer Gabby Gregory

Freshman Gabby Gregory has yet to be among the starting lineup for the Sooners. However, she continues to show potential.

While only getting a few minutes of playing time in the first half, the newcomer ended the game with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

She scored more than any other Sooner coming off the bench.

