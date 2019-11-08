OU women's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 94-48 home-opener win against Prairie View A&M

Oklahoma started off the season with a blowout win against Prairie View A&M in their home opener Friday night. The Sooners clinched the victory by a score of 94-48.
It didn’t take long for the Sooners to run away with the game, building up a lead of 48-25 in the first half. Here are three takeaways from the match:
Taylor Robertson was lights out
In the first quarter alone, Robertson scored from outside the arc three times in only a matter of minutes. She finished 6-of-11 in 3-point attempts.
On top of that Robertson was undoubtedly the star of the game. The sophomore guard scored a total of 20 points and five rebounds for the night.
Mandy Simpson and Madi Williams rebounding
Between 6-foot guard Madi Williams and 6-foot-1 forward Mandy Simpson, the two combined for a total of 19 rebounds.
In addition, both contributed to several offensive rebounds in the first half that gave the Sooners 13 second-chance points.
Newcomer Gabby Gregory
Freshman Gabby Gregory has yet to be among the starting lineup for the Sooners. However, she continues to show potential.
While only getting a few minutes of playing time in the first half, the newcomer ended the game with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
She scored more than any other Sooner coming off the bench.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.