OU women's basketball: Sooners top Kansas, 94-82, secure Sherri Coale's 500th career win

Oklahoma (11-10, 4-5 Big 12) defeated Kansas (12-8, 1-8 Big 12), 94-82, on the road in overtime on Sunday afternoon.
This is the Sooners' first win since January 15.
Junior guard Ana Llanusa, who missed six games in a row due to back spasms, returned to play against the Jayhawks. She was not in the starting lineup, but did play 10 minutes and racked up 4 points.
In the first quarter, Oklahoma led for only 4 minutes and 40 seconds. Then, Kansas took over and led 21-10 at the end of the first. The Sooners had trouble defending Jayhawk guard Zakiyah Franklin, who finished with 25 points.
Things looked bleak for Oklahoma as they trailed by 22 points at halftime.
Sophomore guards Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams flipped the script in the second half and led Oklahoma to a comeback with a combined 57 points.
Down the stretch, the Sooners closed in on Kansas' lead and put together in a nail-biting fourth quarter.
Then, Oklahoma outscored the Jayhawks, 19-7, in overtime.
The Sooners' next game will be at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday against West Virginia in Norman.
