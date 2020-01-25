OU women's basketball: Sooners suffer road loss to Kansas State, 92-74

Oklahoma (10-9, 3-4 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (8-9, 2-4, Big 12), 92-74, Saturday afternoon.
It was a battle of strength as both teams attempted to bully their way down low with most points coming from inside the paint.
Oklahoma played without starting guard Ana Llanusa who has now missed five straight games due to back spasms.
The leading scorer for the Sooners was Sophmore guard Madi Williams with 20 points. Going 8-15 from the field, Williams set the tone for the offense.
At halftime, Oklahoma trailed by 4 points and despite Williams’s scoring contribution, the team struggled to find an answer defensively down the stretch.
Once the third quarter began, Kansas State formed a substantial lead. Wildcat forward Peyton Lee, who scored 24 points, making it difficult for Oklahoma to keep it a close one.
Tuesday, the Sooners will face off against rival Texas (13-6, 5-2 Big 12) in Austin. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m CT.
