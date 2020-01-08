You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s basketball: Sooners stun Cowgirls in final seconds in 77-75 win

Madi Williams

Sophomore guard Madi Williams moves around her opponent during the Sooners' game against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 8, 2019

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-6, 1-1 Big 12) inched past Oklahoma State (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) in round one of Bedlam on Wednesday night in Stillwater, by a score of 77-75. 

Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 25 points, shooting 7-11 from 3-point range. Junior guard Ana Llanusa added 20 points on 7-12 shooting. 

Despite a slow start, sophomore guard Madi Williams came on strong in the fourth quarter, nailing both the game-tying three-pointer and the game-winning layup. 

Williams finished with 18 points, though none were more important than the last two, which came with just one second remaining. 

The Cowgirls jumped out to a 21-17 lead after one period and managed to keep the Sooners at bay for much of the game.

But a strong effort by the Sooners to remain within striking distance ultimately paid off.

 A late surge led by Williams and Robertson allowed the Sooners to tie the game with just 30 seconds remaining, before taking their first lead in over 28 minutes, as Oklahoma closed the game on an 8-0 run. 

OU will be back in action on January 11th, as the Sooners return to Norman to face Iowa State. 

The game will be played in the Lloyd Noble Center at 1 p.m. CT.

 

