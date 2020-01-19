OU women's basketball: Sooners' shooting struggles against TCU in 82-63 loss at home

Not only did TCU deny OU head coach Sherri Coale’s 500th career win on Sunday, but it also snapped the Sooners’ three-game winning streak with its 82-63 victory over OU.
“I thought TCU played extremely well,” said Coale. “They looked like a veteran team today.”
“I really think this is one of the best OU teams that they've had in a while,” said TCU head coach Raegan Pebley. “They're a team that's growing and maturing and we definitely knew we were going to have to play really well to come here on their floor and win today.”
The teams went punch-for-punch through the first 20 minutes before TCU took a 41-39 lead into the locker room. When the teams returned from the halftime break, TCU pulled away at a faster pace, and it remained that way for the final two quarters.
“It was only a two-point lead [at the half], and we knew we were going to have to come out and really play sharp and almost flawless, to be able to head into the fourth with some hope to win this game,” said Pebley. “And I think our seniors did a nice job fueling us that way.”
One key to TCU’s success as the game progressed was denying the Sooners’ main source of offense, the three-ball. The Sooners made three triples in the first quarter, before going 0-12 from deep for the remainder of the game.
Specifically, the Horned Frogs managed to hone in on sophomore guard Taylor Robertson, one of the best 3-point shooters in the nation, and limit her opportunities.
“It was very difficult,” said Robertson. “TCU did a really good job. They were switching their screens and they always knew where I was.”
Robertson finished with 16 points, shooting 3-12 from long range.
“Some of it’s luck, I mean she still got 12 threes up,” said Pebley of Robertson’s uncharacteristic shooting night. “There isn't anyone in the country doing what she's doing. Sometimes shooters just have an off night, and that might have been the case for her tonight. She's a phenomenal player and deserves a lot of attention, and we gave it to her.”
For the third-straight game, the Sooners were without starting junior guard Ana Llanusa, who is suffering from back spasms.
“She's getting better," said Coale. "It's just something that takes time and, with backs, it's just literally day-to-day. We'll see how she feels tomorrow.”
"This is a team that I know is going to look different when we play them next time because of Ana," said Pebley. "Hopefully, for them and for our conference, she returns."
The Sooners will be back in action on Wednesday, January 22, when they hit the road to face Texas Tech. The game will be played at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
